The Tulsa World editorial that the President Donald Trump rally Saturday is a potential for a COVID-19 spike is nothing more than fear mongering. It is no more dangerous than the Juneteenth celebration and all the protests that have erupted over the past few weeks.
What makes this rally any different than 1,000 people cramming in a church or the chaos at Walmart on an average weekend?
Don’t say the rally is inside and those events are outside. There are still thousands of stupid people shouting in each other’s faces, spewing germs because they are not wearing masks.
Thousands of people are not taking precautions whether they are inside or outside because they all crammed together in the same space.
I question the motives behind the editorial. Why not question the church gatherings or throngs of people cramming into grocery stores with no masks?
Are those not controversial enough? Why not question the lack of masks and lack of social distancing during the protests?
Hasn’t there been enough pot stirring and partisan rhetoric spewed over the last few years? Why not try dialing down the controversy by stepping back from it.
The media has become a major cause of the divide in this country. Journalism has become nothing more than chasing ratings and pushing opinions.
How about a return to facts and civility?
Judy Morency, Tulsa
