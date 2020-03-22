The first step in pandemic response is trifold: limit exposure, control spread and develop a vaccine.
Fundamental to these steps is gaining traction on the actual number of cases. The overwhelming dearth of supplies — including but not limited to tests — speak to the fact that we have none of these things even in higher risk areas is concerning.
Our responses have not matched the reality of contagion.
The U.S. is currently testing 20,000 people as a nation; and South Korea is testing 10,000 people per day and doing so primarily automated and with minimal contact. Which country was most prepared?
We understand that South Korea has a federally subsidized system while the U.S. must wrangle between multiple insurance companies and try to care for those with no health care benefits by our safety net.
However, we must consider the pre-symptomatic or minimally symptomatic folks as cases that have to be contained as the disease advances. There is a reason our infection trajectories remain dismally high.
Perhaps going forward, we, as a nation, should pay more attention to the science of preparedness and less to the politics of election.
Scientific policy is the purview of science and reasonably educated politicians.
Editor's Note: Dr. Vondale Graham is a retired Tulsa physician of internal medicine and Leah Graham (his daughter) is the chair of the political science department University of North Alabama.
