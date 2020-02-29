We all want to see our teams or friends win the games they play.
How much are we willing to accept their wins regardless of how the team has played ... even if it was cheating?
In 2017, the Houston Astros won the World Series. In 2018, they did not play in the World Series. In 2019, they played in the World Series but did not win.
Being in the World Series in two out of three consecutive years is a great accomplishment.
When we found out the Astros won by cheating and stealing signals, the joy we experienced in their World Series accomplishments was changed into sadness and disgust.
We can draw a parallel in the same last three years of President Donald Trump’s administration.
His election win has exposed so much cheating and so many crimes that are ignored by the fans of his team.
The Trump fans have chosen to ignore the disgust and loss of integrity by their team known as Trump.
It seems this proves that winning is OK by cheating if it is your team.
Selling out our religious teachings and selling out the U.S. Constitution to a charlatan is selling out America.
Remember truth, justice and the American way? If you don’t, then you are one of the deluded people choosing to ignore what is already known.
One word means the same: denial!
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video