Parents of autistic children are sometimes told that their genes are to blame. They are also told that autism isn't really on the increase; rather, doctors just do a better job of diagnosing it now.
Neither is true, according to Dr. Philip Landrigan, director of the Global Observatory on Pollution and Health at Boston College.
I saw Landrigan quoted in a news article about Flint, Michigan. Demand there for special education is soaring in the wake of the crisis of lead contamination in the city’s drinking water. I reached out to him for his thoughts on autism.
The doctor’s emailed reply was the strongest rebuke of the genetics and the “no-increase, better-detection” assertions that I’ve ever seen from a medical professional:
“There is clearly an epidemic here. The increase in prevalence is too rapid to be genetic, and it cannot be explained by better awareness of these conditions and better diagnostic recognition. The increase is real, and an environmental cause (or causes) is likely responsible.” (For the truly interested, see his 2014 article in Lancet Neurology.)
So, parents, you can stop beating yourself up. It’s not your genes. You didn’t do it to your kid. And yes, autism really is roaring wildfire.
The question is what’s causing it.
