Hesci (Hello), I am a proud member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. I am writing on the heels of Indigenous People’s Day, which was recently celebrated in Tulsa and other communities across the U.S.
As a native woman, I am proud to see native people being acknowledged. While there is so much beauty in our culture, there is also a more insidious crisis in present day Indian Country: missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.
Native women are more likely to be victims of violent acts and murder than any other demographic in the U.S. When native girls and women go missing it is very likely that their cases will go unsolved, leaving families and children grieving.
This is a complex issue that spans generations, and there is no simple solution.
While Tulsa celebrates the rich history of native people and the value we add to Oklahoma, it is also important to continue to make all people aware of current issues affecting Native Americans.
The federal proposal called the Not Invisible Act could be an important step forward in reducing the numbers of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls by creating greater cohesiveness across agencies such as the Bureau of Indian Affairs, FBI, the local police force and government.
I do hope to see more coverage of this type of legislation in future publications. Mvto (thank you).
Samantha Faulk, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Oklahoma Republican U.S. Reps. Tom Cole and Markwayne Mullin joined Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., and Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., in introducing the legislation. The bill would direct the departments of Interior and Justice to coordinate a more aggressive federal response to violence against Native American and Alaskan Native women.
