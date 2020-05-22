Oklahoma and Oregon ranked as the last two states to implement the Homeland Security Real ID Act.
This security measure passed in May 2005 and only took Oklahoma 15 years to finally implement due to the failure and politics of our past state legislators.
Not only that, but Homeland Security gave the states $79.8 million in grant money to implement. This grant expired in 2008, and Oklahoma did not receive a single dollar of it.
Now playing catch up, Oklahoma has to use its own money to execute this security issue.
Talk about a poor decision from these past legislators with their heads in the sand!
Phil Goldfarb, Tulsa
