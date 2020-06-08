Bruce Plante Cartoon: Trump and the Environment (copy)

Have we noticed what President Donald Trump is doing to our environment?

Now, with our minds diverted to the novel coronavirus, he has been dismantling our environment. 

All 98 environmental rules or policies enacted during the last administration are being revoked or rolled back. 

Air pollution, water pollution, animal rights, etc., are considered onerous to the nation's interests. These actions could lead to thousands of extra deaths from poor air quality.

We must pay attention. This is our Earth, not Trump's.

Sara W. Carlson, Tulsa

