Recently, the Sierra Club hosted a water forum at the Circle Cinema. We had a packed theater of citizens interested in our growing water issues in northeast Oklahoma and possibly in Tulsa.
A special thanks to Tulsa World journalist Kelly Bostian for writing his informative article about these water problems ("Sierra Club's Michael Brune headlines at Tulsa's 'Biggest Earth Day' celebration," April 20).
It is vital to make the connection that the rapid invasion of giant chicken farms that pollute our air and water in rural northeast Oklahoma may affect Tulsa’s historically pristine water supply from our Spavinaw-Eucha lakes.
It is critical that our city and state leadership pay attention and prevent the under-regulated poultry industry in Oklahoma from devastating our water supplies. It is less costly to prevent this problem than it is to clean it up, especially if including economic costs to the local businesses near the recreational lakes and the increased health costs.
Many thanks to local filmmakers Scott Swearingen and Steve Herrin who made a short film series, “Big Chicken,” about overall issues including the depletion and pollution of water and the economic issues that are negatively affecting northeastern Oklahoma rural areas. These films, shot in Delaware and Mayes counties, will be available on Facebook soon.
Please contact your city councilor and state senator and representative and express your concern for our local water quality and quantity related to the invasive chicken farms.
Barbara VanHanken, Tulsa
