It is time for the Republicans and evangelical Christians to stop defending President Donald Trump.
The more they defend him, the worse he gets. He is so self-centered, it is sickening to observe.
And the Republican Party is so corrupt they don't care that he has divided our country. They just want control.
I guess they think the only way to do that is to let Trump rule the country. He may be the first dictator of America, unless the Democrats can cast enough votes to overrule that.
Please support the peaceful protesters. They are the backbone of this country.
Margaret Harrison, Henryetta
