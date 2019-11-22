I’m confused as to why so many people are against the way Colin Kaepernick has chosen to bring attention to an issue that he is willing to put his career on the line for. I won’t debate his cause.
I can’t change anyone’s mind if you disagree with his message. I’m only addressing the way he calmly kneels during the pledge.
Look for yourself at the hundreds of online photos of him kneeling.
He did not raise his fist. He did not show anger or hatred on his face. He only knelt on one knee to bring attention to a message that is real and relevant.
I’m not black. I have no fear or concern about being stopped by the police because of the color of my skin.
I don’t think Colin Kaepernick has shown any disrespect this country or to our flag.
