People are marching for change in our police departments.
Most policemen and policewomen are good people and respect their neighbors.
However, people from all walks of life are marching to open our eyes and ears to the few policemen and policewomen who abuse their job.
My eyes and ears were crying and filled with anger when we all saw our neighbor unable to breathe while four other policemen just watched.
I was yelling at my television and could not believe what I just saw. This is 2020, and we are still not respecting and loving others.
Putting a knee on someone's neck is never right. Our words and actions define us as a community and country. Our knees are for kneeling down and begging God to forgive all of us for the way we treat others.
Now is the time to demand our president to outlaw putting your knee on someone's neck to arrest them.
May God bless all of us.
