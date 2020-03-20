When Watergate reporter, Bob Woodward gave the commencement address in Oklahoma City in 2017, he said the problems we have today with each side claiming their own facts started in the 1968 election of Richard Nixon.
We can see a four-minute video of Nixon on YouTube derailing the Vietnam peace talks in a time of war.
Hear Hubert Humphrey proposing the peace talks. Hanoi agreed for the first time. Then we learn that President Lyndon Johnson had secretly bugged the South Korean embassy and caught Nixon sending a secret envoy offering President Nguyen Van Thieu a better deal if he would boycott the peace talks.
Nixon lied to Johnson and said he didn't do it, and Johnson let Nixon by with that lie.
For almost six more years, American soldiers died so Nixon could be president. Nixon was impeached, but we can't impeach voters who believe a lie.
President Jimmy Carter was elected for his personal integrity, but four years later an even worse president was elected, Ronald Reagan. He did not fix our economy.
Reagan tripled our debt from about $900 billion to $2.6 trillion.
Nobody told the American people the truth. Now we have an even more corrupt president.
No relationship, and no country can stand built upon a foundation of lies, not even the U.S. President Donald Trump says President Barack Obama taped him, and I believe he is right.
I don't want to wait 50 more years to see those tapes.
Linda Whitmire, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO