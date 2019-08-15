Simple scriptural instructions could bring an end to the horrific headlines that scream at us almost daily. If we could only love one another, the world would be the kinder, gentler place we can only dream of.
I don't expect to see this in my lifetime. But there are some simple steps that could make our world a safer place.
Universal background checks and a ban of assault type weaponry would not bring an end to gun violence but would be a step in the right direction.
More important, it would say to all Americans that people we have voted into leadership positions care.
Thoughts and prayers are good, but action by those empowered to take action would be an indicator there is true concern for the life and well-being of our neighbors.
As things are now, we don't know when our family might be on the next victim list.
It should not be complicated for legislation to be enacted which would show that those we have entrusted with our very lives do care about our lives.
Karen Wagner, Muskogee
