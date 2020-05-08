My son is graduating with an engineering degree in early May during these troubling economic and social times.
Education continues even after graduating, and as parents we continue to contribute to this education. I'm contemplating and now share what I am striving to teach him at this transition moment in time.
We have organized our country to sustain and support "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Life is health until death. We are fortunate to have health care solutions to many but not all ills; you must still actively take care of yourself.
Health care costs must be understood and managed.
Liberty is choice, but choice ends at death. Your grandparents will die, your parents will die and you will die, but this should not stop you from living.
Every choice will have risks, so understand and manage these risks accordingly. However, not taking risk is just a form of death.
Pursuit of happiness is you working until death. You define your happiness and getting that happiness will take effort.
You must breath, eat and live, during this pursuit. You will have options, paths taken and not taken. Sometimes more effort is required, and sometimes less.
Some will have more fortune and some less.
You must both choose and earn your happiness in whatever economic and social times that are imposed and that we also create for ourselves.
Steve Heifner, Tulsa
