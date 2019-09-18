Guns in the hands of citizens and socialism are not compatible. Socialism makes slaves of the working people.
In Europe, the income tax is 60% and 90% for overtime. Somebody has to pay the bill. They are treated like cattle: government housing, food, medical, clothing and some money for alcohol.
Socialism is oppressive with three current examples: Hong Kong, Venezuela and France. The demonstrators only have rocks against guns.
Our Founding Fathers knew this and provided us with the Bill of Rights to protect us from our own government.
They also knew that evil people would try to gain control of our government by creating programs to recruit parasites to slop at the government trough and then confiscate our guns.
When the parasites outnumber the working people, and the people are unarmed, socialism will be complete.
The poor, simple souls who live in fantasy believe that if you take away the guns then: Poof! Heaven!Just like taking away scissors from a toddler.
Since our government can’t stop undocumented immigrants and drugs from crossing our borders, they can’t stop criminals from getting guns. Do they not understand that a cartel can fill the need for guns?
If guns are taken away, the people are helpless against evil.
Butch Webb, Owasso
Editor’s note: The financial site Investopedia reports the nation with the highest overall all-in personal income tax rate is Belgium at 42%. Other nations reported were Germany (39.7%), Denmark (36%), Austria (34.9%) and Hungary (34.5%). For married couples, the top rates was Turkey at 25.8% followed by Denmark (25.3%) and Finland (25.2%). The U.S. ranked 16th for singles (25.6%) and 21st for married couples (13.7%).
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief