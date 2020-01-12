My wife and I travel from Joplin, Missouri, to Tulsa at least 12 times a year to watch the Tulsa Oilers play hockey. Residents of Tulsa and the area do not know what they are missing by not attending the affordable games.
The Oilers have speed and skill that are the envy of the ECHL hockey league, and the team made it to the playoff semi-finals last season. We find the game to be more entertaining than any of the other sport venues since it is full of action and athleticism.
For as long as we have been fans of the Oilers, the attendance at the BOK Center has been dismal. I believe that anyone who would attend an Oilers game would quickly become a fan.
With such personable players as Charlie Sampair, Capt. Adam Pleskach and the enforcer Mike McKee, attendees are entertained with a fast-paced, physical game by some of the most athletic players in the world.
Come on, Tulsa, Bartlesville, Claremore and neighboring communities, attend a hockey game and become a fan of the Oilers as my wife and I did seven years ago.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video