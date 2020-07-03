A letter published June 28 described an interaction with a Tulsa police officer, attributing a positive experience to so-called white privilege ("Re-evaluating a recent stop by a Tulsa Police officer").
The letter states the stop was justified, and the writer is white. The writer asks if the experience would have been different with a different skin color.
Probably not, but it would have been different had the writer responded to the officer differently.
Had the person ignored the officer and continued walking away instead of talking with him or pulled away, fought, kicked and spit when the officer tried to forcefully stop to discuss why the person was in the area, the experience would have led to handcuffs and a trip to jail.
Assuming the writer has any so-called hidden privilege, I'd suggest it is not skin color but that someone taught that person to treat everyone with respect, even police officers. Contrary to current opinion, they are part of humanity too and deserving of basic human dignity.
