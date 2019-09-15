An enormous effort was organized by Moms Demand Action to overturn House Bill 2597, which allows open carry guns in Oklahoma with no training or permit required.
Supporters of State Question 803 had to gather 59,320 valid signatures in 17 days in order for citizens of Oklahoma to vote on this measure.
While gathering signatures and working in the Tulsa office, I learned how important this issue is to voters. Hundreds of people were eager to sign petitions and many volunteered to circulate them.
These registered voters represented all political parties. Several of them informed me that they have concealed carry permits.
People who are well-trained in the use of firearms know the importance of using and storing guns safely.
Easy access to a loaded gun is an open invitation to curious children, reckless teenagers and angry adults.
Gov. Stitt claims that signs can make a building off limits to firearms, but reality requires competent armed security guards.
How does that work for small businesses and churches or underfunded schools? And then there are drive-by shootings, arguments and domestic violence.
If HB 2597 goes into effect on Nov. 1, we will have gun lovers celebrating or going out to deliberately scare people. All of us will know that when we go anywhere, we may encounter an untrained gun-carrier.
To change that future, we must contact our state lawmakers and convince them that this bill is very unpopular.
