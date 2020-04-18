Oklahoma is fortunate to have professionals at the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Oklahoma Hospital Association, county health departments, hospitals and other health providers working together to cope with the projected COVD-19 surge and determining when it will be safe to gradually lift restrictions.
In the April 9 edition of the Tulsa World, a football coach and a business executive offered opinions about lifting the restrictions. Unfortunately their motivation seemed to be too focused on our country returning to their definition of normal.
Rather than worrying about returning to the normal for a few, we should start now to plan for a new normal for all.
We live in a world and nation interconnected to one another, and what happens to our fellow man matters.
Learning from this pandemic and exercising a new level of civility and compromise to create a new normal will be essential going forward.
As a nation, we did not prepare for this pandemic. We have defunded and devalued public health in our country.
Low wage earners and lower socioeconomic classes are the most impacted. Our rural hospitals are closing at an alarming rate.
These facts should not be ignored. I don’t pretend to have all the answers, but do have three suggestions for a new normal for our country.
We should value and appropriately fund our public health safety net, ensure a fair and livable minimum wage and provide universal health care.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video