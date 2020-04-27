After quarantining for nearly a month, I began to wonder if I would ever receive my hard-earned government handout.
Ironically, when it came, I put it straight into my savings account. Why?
The answer is simple. Where and what am I going to spend it on?
The economy is all but a trickle. I can neither go out to eat nor shop at stores.
The truth is consumer spending patterns have meaningfully shifted and discretionary purchases are but a relic of a normal economic environment.
There will be a time when the stimulus is appropriate, but it’s not now. We should focus on the small business loans first.
I guess you could say I’m a little confused why we’re mixing a stimulant and a depressant. I hear Irish coffee tastes good, but I’m not so sure it applies to economic theory.
Field Daniel, Tulsa
