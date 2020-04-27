How to prep for and spend your government relief check

In this March 27, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty, R-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence watch. Payments from a federal coronavirus relief package could take several weeks to arrive. While you wait, prep your finances and make a plan for using any money you receive. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

 Evan Vucci

After quarantining for nearly a month, I began to wonder if I would ever receive my hard-earned government handout.

Ironically, when it came, I put it straight into my savings account. Why?

The answer is simple. Where and what am I going to spend it on?

The economy is all but a trickle. I can neither go out to eat nor shop at stores.

The truth is consumer spending patterns have meaningfully shifted and discretionary purchases are but a relic of a normal economic environment.

There will be a time when the stimulus is appropriate, but it’s not now. We should focus on the small business loans first.

I guess you could say I’m a little confused why we’re mixing a stimulant and a depressant. I hear Irish coffee tastes good, but I’m not so sure it applies to economic theory.

Field Daniel, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged.

