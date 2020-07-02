I fear for the safety of my Republican friends, and I am asking them not to attend the Republican National Convention.
Under the rules set by the people of President Donald Trump, face masks will not be used, and there will be no social distancing. There will be around 2,500 delegates mingling without masks.
We have some good Republican lawmakers like Sen. James Lankford, Rep. Frank Lucas and Rep. Tom Cole. I hate that they and their staff and others may come down with the COVID-19 virus and bring it back to Oklahoma.
Right now we have almost 110,000 dead in the U.S. from the virus, losing 1,000 people a day.
Please don't risk your lives, your staffs and those you may infect when you come back to Oklahoma by going to the Republican convention.
Mike Coppock, Enid
