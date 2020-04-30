In this time of the COVID-19 outbreak, we need to practice social distancing and maintain the proper spacing from fellow citizens while doing essential business.
As a courtesy to other people shopping for necessary items, will shoppers in groups please stop walking abreast and yield to other shoppers trying to shop?
This will create better spacing and help prevent store aisles from getting blocked.
I respect your space and will yield, please respect mine. Nobody wants to get sick and hopefully this will pass soon and we can all get back to socializing in the store.
James Ballard, Owasso
