Regarding the selection of a Tulsa police chief, the process is already in place.
In 1957, the police department was so corrupt that the people voted to establish a civil service commission and place the police department and its selection process under it auspices (see city charter).
This was meant to abolish the old spoils system. Under the old system, the mayor could bring in his own police chief or simply remove a sitting chief in favor of a stooly.
Since 1957, it has never been meant for the mayor to be the sole authority in selecting a police chief.
The first time this happened, the citizens and police department should have challenged it and caused it to be decided by a vote of the people.
We the citizens and police department have allowed this system to revert back to the old spoils system. This is not only scary but dangerous.
Politics have no place in the selection of a police chief.
The mayor, by city charter and civil service rule, must consider the top three internal applicants first. If the the top applicant isn't chosen, then the No. 4 is placed in contention until all applicants are considered.
After a specific number is bypassed, the mayor must show cause why he doesn't select an applicant.
I encourage the deputy chiefs and all eligible majors to take the chief test and assure that their rights are protected. You have earned the right.
Fraternal Order of Police and the Civil Service Commission need to perform their duties.
Bobby Lee Busby, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO