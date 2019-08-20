A Tulsa World editorial stated, "Critics may say that Oklahoma’s new law is recreational marijuana disguising itself as medical treatment, but that’s not what the law says." (“Police don’t need free access to Oklahomans’ medical records …even if they’re medical marijuana records,” (Aug. 8.)
First, I am one of those critics, and second, of course the law does not say it is a disguise for recreational marijuana, but that is what it does.
Take a drive around Tulsa and see how many clinics will give anyone a certificate to obtain a medical marijuana license (the first ones started around $200, and now some are advertising it for $60).
Look at the dozens of billboards for marijuana dispensaries. Since when do true medical dispensaries have to advertise their wares and locations?
The gist of the editorial is that law enforcement agencies should not have access to the marijuana records but offers no compelling reasons for this claim.
Let's take a hypothetical case: John Q. Public applies for an open or concealed carry permit, and a background investigation does not reveal that he or she is a marijuana user because officers are blocked from accessing the marijuana records.
Now we have a marijuana user walking around with a weapon? Why bother with a background check?
Doyle Pierce, Tulsa
