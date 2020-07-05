I am a retired World War II, decorated veteran with 22 years of military service with 16 of those years as a military police training officer.
I am very proud of our nation's law enforcement officers.
They put their lives on the line every day to protect us, never knowing if they will return home after reporting to work. But, they do it every day.
Now, it's true every organization such as bankers, chief executive officers and even our judges and politicians have a percentage of misfits in their ranks. Some law enforcement personnel are included in that.
There are some people who feel there should be no limits on use of force. We have seen it from the courts and on our streets. Many of those people are racists, misguided misfits or worse.
They are wrong.
The great majority of law enforcement are dedicated to serving us with loyalty and integrity.
To those pledged to serve and still believe in unbridled use of force, then you are wrong and should pay for those actions.
We have all heard the saying "enough is enough." Well, we are now way past that stage.
Look at what recently happened: One police officer in one city felt he should use excessive force. Then, riots and millions of dollars in damage occurred across America.
I remember the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Aug. 18, 1963, say, "I have a dream." I have a dream.
Fred Burki, Tulsa
