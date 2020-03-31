At a time when most of our politicians are attempting to put politics aside, there is no room for distasteful, disrespectful and quite ignorant commentary.
It astounds me that the Tulsa World editorial section would invite something like this into your paper (guest editorial cartoon, March 23).
Our president has given an astounding amount of tireless support and made constant attempts at calming the panic that is promoted by our media; don’t be one of those.
Gail Overton, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.