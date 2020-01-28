During the 2016 elections, the Democratic National Committee determined it wanted Hillary Clinton to be the party's nominee, so it basically sidelined Bernie Sanders. This was revealed only after the election.
Now, it’s doing it again while theatrically impeaching President Donald Trump. How can that be, you might ask?
The House Democrats said Trump was such an existential threat to our country that they had to impeach him quickly, then delayed the delivery of the documents to the Senate for about a month.
By doing so, they’re effectively shutting down the campaigns of any candidate who is a sitting senator since senators are required to attend the Senate trial rather than campaign.
This is right before the Iowa Caucus.
Both Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will suffer voter loss as a result. It seems that Joe Biden is the DNC candidate of choice for 2020. Pretty sneaky!
Eliminate the far-left candidates without them even realizing they’ve been had by the very people who should be supporting them.
Politicians, regardless of party affiliation, are a sleazy lot.
John Wilkinson, Tulsa
