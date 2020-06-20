I have watched graphs of Tulsa COVID-19 cases rising abruptly recently. A failed search of the news for the words "exponential growth" highlights the absence of concern of our leaders for the impending danger in President Donald Trump’s planned mass assembly on Saturday.
Clearly politics prevails over concerns for the public danger inherent in 19,000 shouting, shoulder-to-shoulder fans. It is not only a danger to them but also to their absent families and chains of occasional contacts.
Only Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa City-County Health Department forcefully expressed concern.
I pray that participants will wear masks, take care and that the consequences of the president’s and governor’s political focus won’t lead to a second peak and plateau that damages hope for a fall recovery or worse.
Kenneth C. Weston, Tulsa
