It is a fact that the majority of wealthy white people live better than the majority of African American people.
But there are just as many poor white Americans who face hardships of poverty and police brutality. It's as if the mainstream media has deliberately left them out of the conversation.
Anyone who has ever seen "The Outsiders" or "8 Mile" knows this is true.
Every day, white people are shot and killed by militarized police forces in small towns and rural trailer parks.
Yet, the mainstream press has hijacked the problem of police brutality and reform and transformed it into a highly divisive racial conflict.
This not only takes the spotlight off police brutality, it also serves to divide two communities that would otherwise be allies in fixing the problem.
