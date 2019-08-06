The announcement that the federal government will start executing those on death row has again brought out many critics of the death penalty.
At the same time, those same critics seem to be pro-abortion.
Don’t both of these have essentially the same end results?
One ends the life of an individual found guilty of a heinous crime; the other ends the life of a completely innocent individual.
A person cannot be against one but for the other.
Ed Seiders, Tulsa
