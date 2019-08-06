US government will execute inmates for first time since 2003

The guard tower flanks the sign at the entrance to the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, the site of the last federal execution. The Justice Department says it will carry out executions of federal death row inmates for the first time since 2003. Associated Press file

 MICHAEL CONROY

The announcement that the federal government will start executing those on death row has again brought out many critics of the death penalty.

At the same time, those same critics seem to be pro-abortion.

Don’t both of these have essentially the same end results?

One ends the life of an individual found guilty of a heinous crime; the other ends the life of a completely innocent individual.

A person cannot be against one but for the other.

Ed Seiders, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags