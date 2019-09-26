Thanks to our postal worker, Max. He took the time to ring our doorbell and ask if we had a letter in the mailbox because the flag was up but no mail.
We had placed a letter in our mailbox to one of our utility companies at 8 a.m.
We immediately went to our bank and stopped the check.
After explaining what had happened, the clerk notified the other banks. Within a short time, a woman tried to cash the check but had changed the name and amount on the check.
When she saw the bank was checking the validity, she ran from the bank but left her fingerprint on the check and her license tag was recorded.
Hopefully her days are numbered.
Many thanks to our postal worker.
Vance Bates, Tulsa
