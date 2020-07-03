I was one of many who tried to register for a ticket to the Make America Great Again Campaign kickoff in Tulsa and was ecstatic that I didn’t get a response due to a sell out!
I questioned why the seats weren’t full and now, I know why. My Democratic friends informed me that tickets were sabotaged by teens. I am appalled that these friends I have supported with many emojis of likes, loves, holidays, prayers and being there financially when needed, have done or support such deceit.
I am asking them to defriend me, because they are not a friend. They have gone from the Democratic Party that stood, above all, for tolerance to joining ranks with the demorat party, a party that cheats, bullies, rips the fabric of our culture and burns our flag.
I won’t tolerate anyone that does or supports such deceitful tactics. I pray that the Democrats whose values have been toppled by the demorats to join the Republican Party or find a candidate that represents their values.
This also proves how dangerous a mail-in voting system can be sabotaged. I thank you for staying strong against yet another cheating tactic.
Suggestion for your next rally: No reserved seats, welcome all, first-come, first-served. Lines will be long, crowds enthusiastic.
