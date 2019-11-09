President Trump negotiated with Christians for his vote in exchange for the nominations of additional Supreme Court judges, opposition to abortion and promises to make us wealthier.
He has fulfilled his obligation, but Christians owe him one more favor. All Christians should pray for Trump’s salvation.
Galatians 5:22 lists the fruits of the spirit as “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control,” none of which I have seen in Trump.
Matthew 7:16 reads, “You will know them by their fruits. Grapes are not gathered from thorn bushes nor figs from thistles, are they?”
This is another way of saying that by a person’s actions you will know him or her as a Christian.
Trump’s derogatory tweets and demagogic actions are certainly not the good fruits of a Christian.
In 2016, Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I would not lose any voters.”
I’m a registered Republican and voted for him.
I helped elect this evil man but believe God will replace him just as easily as he assisted in his election. I can’t support him any longer.
I also believe the senators and congress members who are supporting him should jump ship before they all sink with Trump’s sinking ship.
