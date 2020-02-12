The State of the Union address was a blatant example of detestable partisanship by our elected representatives. What a show of disrespect for our nation.
I was greatly offended by Nancy Pelosi's blatant display of disrespect for the office of the presidency by ceremoniously ripping up the president's speech behind his back in full view of the cameras.
Not to mention the white-clad women representing the women's suffragettes of a century ago, literally running out of the chamber or refusing to stand when the president entered.
The Republicans were not without blame when they started chanting "Four more years!"
It can be argued the president was pitching his campaign for re-election, but the Democrats were also trying to turn the event into their own show as well.
It is very dismaying to see how far our nation has fallen into such partisanship. This should have been a time to celebrate the accomplishments of our nation and a glimpse into a great future.
I pray that our elected representatives can one day soon put aside their differences and work together to forge a nation we can all be proud of.
