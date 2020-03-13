Trump won't extend spy powers without reforms, senator says

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before leaving the White House on Tuesday in Washington. 

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Donald Trump plays Russian roulette with national security, rapes the rule of law repeatedly and lies to us daily.

This high priest of hate speech is known by his fruits, a deeply divided nation at war with itself, with mounting fear and panic materializing in a tanking stock market.

Enabled by a cult-like GOP and its craven party partisanship, Trump has free-rein to trample the public trust and to hell with the consequences.

Pray for a course correction in November.

Charles Underwood, Sapulpa

