Regarding the letter about Woody Guthrie on Feb. 23, I disagree ("Woody Guthrie had no talent and was uninspired").
If it is accepted, then Bob Dylan, Townes Van Zandt, Tom Waits, Iris DeMent, Nanci Griffith and even Leon Russell would be no-talent musicians.
Merely because a musician does not pleasantly warble in a studio remastered recording does not mean that they have no talent.
I prefer the raw reality of real talent.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video