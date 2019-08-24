There has been a lot of concern about prejudice these days. Articles in magazines and newspapers and opinions of the all-wise talking heads on TV are pretty consistently against this often displayed attitude.
Well, I am here to confess my guilt. I am a citizen who is unashamedly prejudiced.
I am prejudiced against anyone using foul language and guys who wear their pants pushed down revealing their often ugly underwear or ridiculous tattoos. I'm angry when a driver pulls in front of me then slows down. That person who gave me a bad check stinks.
The parent who slaps, pinches or loudly berates their child makes my blood boil. Lying, spreading rumors and bearing false witness is totally unacceptable.
I don’t have to see the shade of skin or know where (or if) they go to church or what's in their head or wallet to know I am prejudiced against them.
And I don’t think there is much chance of a cure.
I rate folks not by religion, color, finances and (hardly ever) by political leanings. But, I do rate them by standards of conduct, honor and integrity. That’s just the way I am, and I don’t much plan to change.
Some prejudice is wrong, but some is not only understandable but OK by this citizen. I may start a club, anybody prejudiced like me is welcome to join.
