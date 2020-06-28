For the past several years in Tulsa, my daughter has raised money by offering clothing and other items for sale.
As a result of the recent pandemic, she has been selling online to local customers and offering pickup at the outer edge of her front porch.
Most recently, my daughter said an African American woman bought some items and wanted to pick up from the porch as advertised because she didn’t want to linger long in the neighborhood.
However, after the pick up, a neighbor told my daughter he called the police to report what he viewed as a theft because the woman was in a beat-up old car.
My daughter was disturbed and asked the neighbor to call the police back and cancel the alarm. She informed the neighbor the customer was nice and, like her, a school teacher.
Over the past several months, numerous other buyers have picked up items from my daughter’s porch, and no one offered any concerns.
A neighbor’s premature call to police is another example of prejudicial thinking first and asking questions later. With the current focus on profiling and the horrendous killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, we have too many still insensitive.
Progress is slow, and we have yet another example of how far we have to go.
