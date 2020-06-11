When President Donald Trump made his announcement that he was a Republican candidate for U.S. president, I recognized something was terribly wrong with this man.
I could not put my finger on it, but I knew something was wrong. It wasn't until about a few months into his campaign I figured it out, and my conclusion has been born out by his own actions and pronouncements throughout his campaign and his presidency.
Trump is a fascist, plain and simple.
His own words indict him with every tweet and every press conference in which he speaks. His attacks on the news media and his constant firings of anyone disagreeing with him screams to us he believes that totalitarianism is his destiny.
This is something that hundreds of thousands American military died to defeat around the world.
I am ashamed the news media did not make the same conclusion that I made about Trump's fascination with fascism that I saw so early in his campaign and confirmed by his own actions as U.S. president.
