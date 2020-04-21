I am grateful for the leadership provided by our president and governor during this stressful time for our nation and Oklahoma.
I am proud of these leaders for surrounding themselves with capable people, listening and then making reasoned decisions.
Both of these men appear to me to be equal to the challenges presented them. I know a majority of Oklahomans, who played a part in the election of both these leaders, appreciate their courage in making the hard decisions.
I feel we are all safer because of these wise men.
Bryan Pollard, Tulsa
