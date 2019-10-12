Once upon a time, there was a billionaire who decided to run for U.S. president and, with no previous political experience and to the surprise of the people, he won.
After his election, his accomplishments have been more than any other president in history, but you never hear about them. He is despised by Democrats, Hollywood and the liberal media.
Why? Because he wasn’t supposed to win or live up to his promises. He wasn’t welcome as he now was in their territory.
From before Day 1, impeachment has been their goal. After numerous unsuccessful attempts, they now are going full guns, creating their own narrative and deceiving the America people with lies.
Why? Because the real truth of what happened during his campaign and after his election is about to surface. The real villains are the Democrats.
They are plotting to prevent him from winning and create a false narrative after his election in hopes that we would not find out.
Time is of the the essence as several have stated on national TV that they have to impeach him to prevent a re-election.
While they have not addressed illegal immigration, health care or infrastructure, to name a few, it didn’t take long to start the impeachment process.
America, please stand up against this resistance. Whether Republican or Democrat, no president should ever have to go through this.
This isn’t a fairy tale, it’s a nightmare.
