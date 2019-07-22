The president openly disrespects and violates women, and yet he remains in office. Why?
Many other men have been accused and fired. The president is not above the law.
The pattern is transparent. One by one, other democracies are lost due to his stupidity. Is the U.S. next?
Our allies are dwindling while he befriends China, Russia and North Korea.
I once thought he was ignorant and am now convinced he is stupid, psychotic, narcissistic and lots of other names.
Come on, Congress.
Buddie Massey, Vinita
