I don’t care if our president is male or female, Democrat or Republican, just that the country is run with honesty, openness and, most of all, tells the truth.
The one we are stuck with does none of those things, He is a habitual liar, hateful, mean-spirited, rude and is an expert on everything.
When the coronavirus reared its ugly head in China, we heard from him that it was fake news. Also, he said we are so prepared, and very, very under control. All lies.
We are seeing mass unemployment, businesses shuttering, stock market tanking and heaven only knows what else will happen.
We as Americans need true leadership, honesty and truth to all of us; not someone who belittles the experts. We are weakened by such an inept person. Let's stick together and work for the betterment of our nation!
And, is he trying to buy our vote with this bailout in the making? We all know what is proposed will only last a short time and put us deeper in debt.
