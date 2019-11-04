Sometimes when Donald Trump opens his mouth, he puckers his lips, making him look like he has just bitten a green persimmon.
I would not think in such uncomplimentary ways if fact-checkers hadn’t told us that the president had spoken over 13,000 lies.
It would not be so disconcerting if so many supporters did not back him in everything he says and does. It would appear that the truth is irrelevant.
If truth becomes unimportant, democracy itself is in grave danger.
