Trump says US forces cornered IS leader in dead-end tunnel

President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House, Sunday. Trump says Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died after running into a dead-end tunnel and detonating an explosive vest, killing himself and three of his young children. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

Sometimes when Donald Trump opens his mouth, he puckers his lips, making him look like he has just bitten a green persimmon.

I would not think in such uncomplimentary ways if fact-checkers hadn’t told us that the president had spoken over 13,000 lies.

It would not be so disconcerting if so many supporters did not back him in everything he says and does. It would appear that the truth is irrelevant.

If truth becomes unimportant, democracy itself is in grave danger.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

FEATURED VIDEO

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags