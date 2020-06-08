When is the lying, hatred, false facts and deceit going to stop in the White House? Enough is enough.
When will the civility and respect for others going to come back to America?
Looking back at the past nine presidents, I recall they were respectful and, at least most of the time, truth was told. They at least showed some compassion toward others.
The one we have now has nothing good to say about anyone other than the ones who lie just like him.
He has no respect for our previous administrations or presidents. He hides behind non-disclosure agreements he makes most of his staff sign. And, he uses religions.
He is rapidly bringing America's honor to it knees.
Eric Johnson, Tulsa
