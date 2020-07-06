Republicans with a lead from President Donald Trump are trying an old tactic. If there is a disagreement with your concept or values, change the data.
Then, with no conflicting data, state that there is no conclusive proof of reality and then create your own reality.
Case in point: less testing, less data about a virus, then no more need for masks, social distancing and problem solved.
Attempting to push political agendas by voided data and misinforming the public is anti-democratic. People can only make choices if they have access to accurate information.
The government has a duty to collect and disseminate statistics that are factual.
Republicans and the administration are putting democracy at risk. Maybe it’s time to think about November.
Choices, values and opinions about America’s future are under attack. Go vote!
John Edelmann, Tulsa
