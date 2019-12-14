I am appalled by the continuing attacks on President Trump with unending innuendo by whining Democrats who can't get over him beating Hillary Clinton.
The only sources for these absurd statements is the fake news media led by CNN and MSNBC. These two mouthpieces for the Democratic Party have never said one good thing about President Trump. The Democrat complainers even attack us fundamentalist Christians and our Republican congressmen and senators for supporting the president.
Are you kidding me? Who else would we support?
Democrats favor same-sex marriage and abortion. These two moral issues will never be supported by Republicans and conservative, fundamentalist Christians.
For those whining Democrats who don’t like our majority politics and religious choice in Oklahoma, I say move to some moral liberal mecca such as Los Angeles. Its inept Democrat city leaders cannot figure out how to care for the thousands of street people. Maybe you can help.
President Trump is the first American president in many years to stand up for the U.S. and kick butt to get things done. Beware to the Washington swamp.
