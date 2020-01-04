I was born about four miles from President Abraham Lincoln’s birthplace, so naturally he’s one of my favorite presidents.
Lincoln said, “Our government rests on public opinion. Whoever can change public opinion can change the government.”
The only thing that President Donald Trump has in common with Lincoln is that Trump practices this saying with his sleazy, demagogic, lying tweets.
Lincoln, known as Honest Abe, was the antithesis of Trump, who has lied up to 15,000 times since his election.
After watching the House impeachment hearings, the same could be said of Reps. Devin Nunes, Ken Gordon, John Ratcliff, Elise Stefanik, Mike Turner, Chris Stewart and MikeConaway, though not to the extent of Trump.
Trump has normalized lying.
It also applies to Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin for continuing to promulgate lies.
Trump has even normalized lying by some of my best Christian friends.
Apparently, the only way to rid our country of this embarrassment is at the polls in 2020.
