President Donald Trump has repeatedly declared his impeachment a witch hunt and a hoax. He claims his call on July 25 to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was "perfect."
However, this troubling question remains: If Trump is indeed not guilty of any misconduct, why does he continue to block the testimony of fact witnesses available to him such as Acting White House Chief of Staff Mike Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Mike Duffey, an Office of Management and Budget official?
Reportedly, these men have direct knowledge of the events in question and, if the president is telling the truth, could provide direct exculpatory evidence. It seems obvious to the most casual observer that an innocent man should want these fact witnesses to testify of his behalf.
Why then did the president preventing them from doing so?
Frank Jones, Tulsa
