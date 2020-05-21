The Great Creator punishes those who do evil and rewards those who do good. Yet, I cannot understand the Creator allowing over 80,000 to die in the the U.S. from the novel coronavirus since I am sure many who died were good people.
Projections are for over 160,000 to die from the virus by late August.
President Donald Trump seems concerned about those who have died. However, the concern seems focused on the loss of voters for him and his plans.
He evidently thinks many who died were his fans and would have voted for him in 2020.
Trump recently claimed the number of COVID-19 fatalities has been over-inflated for political purposes.
Yet, medical officials claim these deaths may be under-estimated by at least 10% simply because testing was not available for many who died in homes.
I don’t really understand how fundamentalists can continue to claim the Creator sent Trump to do fulfill their agenda. He so obviously is only concerned about himself and money he can obtain, legally or not legally, for himself, his family and rich friends.
Edward V. Harris, Tahlequah
